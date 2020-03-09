WHO lauds Nigeria’s swiftness, transparency on coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has lauded the efforts of the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Ghebreyesus in a tweet on his twitter handle @DrTedros admitted the Nigerian government’s effort in containing the outbreak. He further commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for its efforts since the index case of the virus was reported late February.

Ghebreyesus stated that Nigeria was swift and transparent in the manner it shared the sequence of coronavirus from the country’s first case.

“This a true act of solidarity and an important step in stopping the coronavirus from spreading further.” His comment may not be unconnected with the country’s publication on the first African SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence, from coronavirus.

The tweet reads: “Thank you @NCDCgov & the Government of #Nigeria for the swift & transparent way you have shared the #COVID19 sequence from the country’s first case. This a true act of solidarity and an important step in stopping the #coronavirus from spreading further.

Vanguard Nigeria News

