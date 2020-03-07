What attracted me to star in the new Oasis TV series ‘The Enemy Within’ — Lilian Amah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Lilian Amah-Aluko once cried out that the scripts were not coming her way as she expected them. But today, she’s one of the busiest actresses you can think of, in the Nigeria movie industry.

The actress, who has been around for a long time now, featuring in many blockbuster movies such as “Bounds”, “Hit and Run”, “Sweet Revenge”, “Untouchables”, “She Devil”, “Forefathers”, “Inheritance”, among others is currently busy jumping from one movie set to the next with all pleasure. She admits: “Yes, the right scripts are coming my way now.”

Indeed, she’s right. The former banker-turned-actress was recently spotted on the set of a new TV series, Oasis: The Enemy Within’ alongside actor Zack Orji. She was in high spirits, as she passionately shared her experience while on the set of the 52 episode series that is due to hit the screens next month.

In a chat with NollyNow, the delectable actress who plays the role of Ivie Osagie in the sitcom said she’s attracted to star in the sitcom because of the story. “I am attracted to the story because it’s about everyday people. It’s a very relatable story and it has very ingenious twist and turns. It’s not going to be boring.”

“In With Enemy Within, a lot of morals are being taught without preaching.” she added.

Amah plays the role of Ivie Osage, a mother and a grand mother who used to be a broadcaster but now a counsellor.

“ The Enemy Within” is billed to hit the silver screen next month on Dstv, NTA network among other TV stations across the country. The series is the brainchild of the Incubator, the City of David Parish in collaboration with Apreel Ventures

Award-wining Patience Oghre Imobhio, director of the sitcom described it as an unusual drama that borders on a story of betrayal, disappointment and vengeance.

She further revealed that the 52-episode drama would start airing sometime in March, adding that being a faith based story, the sitcom is filled with so much intrigue that promises to leave viewers wanting more.

Starring the likes of Bimbo Akintola, Zack Orji, Lilian Amah, Tony Umez among other notable actors, “The Enemy Within”, is co-produced by multiple award winning Ariyike Oladipo.

