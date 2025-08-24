Joke Lawal tackles domestic violence in new film “Enemy Within”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer, Joke Lawal, has returned with a bold new project that addresses one of society’s most pressing issues — domestic violence. Her latest film, titled Enemy Within, is a suspense-filled crime story that delves into themes of marital abuse, friendship, loyalty, and betrayal.

Speaking in an exclusive chat, Lawal revealed that although she has no personal experience with marriage or domestic abuse, she felt compelled to spotlight the subject because of its growing prevalence in society.

“No personal reason though — I have never been married,” she said. “But it is what is going on in our society, and what I have seen around.”

A Challenging Production Journey

Like many filmmakers in Nollywood, Lawal admits the journey to producing Enemy Within was not without challenges. From sourcing funds to securing the right cast and locations, she faced hurdles that tested her resolve.

“The first challenge is getting the right cast for the job, locations and funds,” she explained with a laugh. “Everything is expensive now.”

Still, she expressed gratitude to the actors and crew who worked with her to bring the story to life, noting that their commitment and flexibility made the process worthwhile.

“All the actors I used on this set were all good people with a great heart,” she said. “I really appreciate their consideration and support to put this masterpiece together.”

Experiences in the Yoruba Nollywood Space

Lawal also shared her observations about producing films within the Yoruba wing of Nollywood, particularly the challenges that come with shooting for the YouTube market. One major concern, she pointed out, is the daily payment structure for actors, which she believes deserves greater reflection and restructuring.

“Paying actors per day for a YouTube film is something we really need to work on in this sector,” she observed. “I will not like to mention names and I’m not saying it’s bad, but we should be considerate.”

Despite these concerns, she remains optimistic about the industry’s growth, praising the resilience and professionalism of her colleagues.

A Growing Body of Work

Enemy Within adds to Joke Lawal’s growing catalogue of films as a producer. She debuted with Honeymoon in 2018, followed by Omowonuola in 2021, and now her third production.

With each project, she has steadily built a reputation for telling relatable stories that reflect the struggles, joys, and contradictions of everyday life.

As Nollywood continues to evolve, Lawal’s commitment to socially relevant storytelling marks her as one of the voices using film not only as entertainment but also as a mirror to society.