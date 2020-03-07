We are committed to protecting Nigerians – IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

THE Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Saturday the police has the capacity to protect Nigerians irrespective of their locations.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2020 police games hosted by Anambra State.

On the game itself, the IGP said: “Our officers have used it to bond very well with the citizens of Anambra State, and the fitness they had displayed during this game had shown that we are well equipped for the task of policing this country.

“We assure everyone that we will remain committed to policing every part of this country.

“We thank Governor Willie Obiano for hosting the games and we are glad that all promises made by the governor towards the hosting of the games were fulfilled.

“The police game started in 1946 and had become a regular event and also produced global sporting stars.

“New stars had been discovered in this very game and I commend the athletes. I am proud of you all and I commend you for your composure.

“No matter how talented these policemen maybe, they will not be appreciated if games like this are not held. Thanks to Governor Obiano for hosting us and also ensuring he met all the promises. Awka 2020 is the best in recent times and a clear testimony of the state governor’s strength.”

In his response, Governor Obiano commended the Nigeria Police Force for bringing the game to Anambra.

He said: “It is a thing of pride that an event of this magnitude took place here for one week and there were no sad incidences.

“What this game had shown is that in just one week, we can rewrite the history of Anambra, and that is what we have done with this game.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the closing ceremony by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, who also received a plaque on behalf of the President.

