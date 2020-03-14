Warri Wolves have functional medical facilities, official says

Kindly Share This Story:

Warri Wolves Football Club have in place functional medical facilities and personnel, the club’s spokesman, Azuka Chiamaka, assured on Saturday in Warri.

Chiamaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the club had put in place such facilities and personnel when they played continental competitions.

“Before the club was relegated and when we played on the continent, we put those things on ground as functional medical facilities was one the requirements to host matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF),’’ he said.

He assured that the club was fully ready for Sunday’s Match Day 24 clash with MFM FC in terms of provision of medical facilities and personnel as required.

NAN reports that the match scheduled for the Warri Township Stadium is a 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

Warri Wolves had won 1-0 on Match Day 23 when they met hosts Adamawa United FC in Gombe on Sunday.

“We are fully prepared for the match against MFM Football Club on Sunday. We have functional medical facilities on ground and a certified team of nurses.

“Aside these, we are also attached to the Central Hospital in Warri.

“We played continental competitions before relegation and this provision of functional medical facilities was one of CAF requirements.

“So, I can say authoritatively that we are ready for the match,’’ Chiamaka said.

He disclosed that the state government has also paid the players three months’ salary, a development he said has also served as a boost and motivation.

“The players know what it means to be relegated. We do not want to take chances, as we do not want to go on relegation again,’’ the club spokesman said.

NAN reports that Warri Wolves are currently placed 10th on the NPFL table with 30 points.(NAN)

