WAEC postpones examination over COVID-19

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday postponed indefinitely the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The WAEC’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said in a statement the examination scheduled to begin April 6 was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the timetable for the examination would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of Coronavirus following the discovery of four new cases in Lagos Thursday.

The statement read: “The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”

 

