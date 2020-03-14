VIDEO: I will attend LASU convocation ― Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Former Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said he will continue to attend public functions and continue with his advocacy on a number of issues.

In a short video seen by our correspondent on Saturday night, Sanusi said he would be at the Lagos State University, LASU, convocation lecture where he is billed to be the chairman come the 26th of this month.

“This is another phase and I will attend my functions. I have the LASU convocation and I will continue my works. Nothing has changed except that I am no longer on that throne and ride horses,” he said.

Sanusi was removed from the throne on Monday by the Kano State Government and reactions have trailed the development.

While briefing the media on Friday on the 24th convocation of the school, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, said Sanusi would chair the convocation lecture, adding that the arrangement had been made before the recent development.

