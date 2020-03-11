Uzodinma sends list of commissioner nominees to Imo Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday sent a list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Chiji Collins, disclosed this during the plenary in Owerri, the state capital.

The commissioner nominees are – Dr. Osunkwo, Mr. Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. Ikegwuoha, Mr. Francis Dibiagwu, Mrs. Doris Akubuo, and Mr. Dan Oguh.

Others are, Mr. Noble Atulegwu, Mr. C. C. Osuala, Mr. Lambert Orisakwe, Mrs. Obiageri Ajoku, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu and Mr. Simeon Ibegbulem.

Mr. Kingsley Ononuju, Mr. Declan Emelumba, Mr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Mr. Rex Anunobi, Mr. Raph Nwosu, Mr. Fabian Ihekwueme, Mr. Tony Umezuruike, Mr. Iyke Umeh, Mr. Mathias Emejuonu and Mrs. Love Ineh completed the list.

Consequently, the speaker set up an ad hoc committee headed by Obinna Okwara for the screening of the nominees.

Other members of the committee are Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise) and Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba).

He, however, instructed the nominees to submit all the necessary documents to the committee. (NAN)

Vanguard

