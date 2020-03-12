Vanguard Logo

Uzodinma names Justice Ijeoma Agugua acting Imo chief judge

On 10:13 pmIn Newsby
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of Honourable Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the Acting Chief Judge of the State. Justice Agugua is currently the Administrative Judge of High Court Owerri, Imo State.

The governor appointed Justice Agugua hours after the former Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Paschal  Nnadi retired.

Justice Agugua’s swearing-in ceremony takes place on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Exco Chambers at 9:00am.

Justice Agugua is a Christian and was born on May 10, 1960.

She attended Helen Kaunda Girls Secondary School, Kitwe, Zambia from 1971 to 1974, and later obtained her WASC in 1975 from Ogidi Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State. In 1977, she obtained an HSC from Federal Government College, Port Harcourt.

She studied Law and obtained an LLB Hons in 1980 from University of Lagos, awarded a BL in 1981 after attending Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

 She was called to the bar in 1981.

She has had a work pedigree in the judiciary that is enviable, particularly in the area of administration since 1993 she joined the High Court after serving as Chief Magistrate.

She is currently a member of International Bar Association (ISA) Judges Forum and National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN)

