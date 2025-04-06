Imo NBA backs Uzodimma’s appointment of Justice Nzeukwu as acting chief judge

OWERRI — The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Imo State has thrown its weight behind the recent appointment of Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, describing it as lawful, well-informed, and consistent with constitutional provisions.

Speaking at a press conference held in Owerri on Sunday, chairmen of four out of the five NBA branches in the state commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for appointing the most senior judge in the state judiciary to the role, in line with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The signatories to the endorsement include Prince B.O. Amukamara (NBA Orlu), I.I. Iheonu (NBA Okigwe), Ndubuisi Uhuegbu (NBA Mbano/Etiti), and Chief Eze Ihekoronye (NBA Mbaise).

“We hereby state categorically that the decision to appoint Justice Nzeukwu by Governor Uzodimma is acceptable to the majority of NBA members in Imo State,” the group declared.

They emphasized that Justice Nzeukwu, by statutory and constitutional standards, is the most senior and qualified among the top four judges in the state judiciary, making him the rightful choice for the acting position.

Describing the governor’s move as courageous and constitutionally sound, the NBA leaders praised Uzodimma for adhering to due process and resisting any pressure to act otherwise.

The association congratulated Justice Nzeukwu on his well-deserved appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to uphold the rule of law and justice in Imo State. They also wished him divine guidance and protection in the discharge of his duties.

The endorsement by the Imo NBA leadership further strengthens the legitimacy of the appointment and highlights the legal community’s support for judicial due process in the state.