UK records first death from coronavirus outbreak

Britain has recorded its first death in the new coronavirus outbreak, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday.

“I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died,” he said in a statement, adding the patient at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, west of London, was elderly and had “underlying health conditions”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

