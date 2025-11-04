UK govt orders poultry restrictions as avian flu spreads

The UK government on Tuesday ordered all poultry in England to be kept inside due to escalating cases of avian influenza.

The order takes effect from Thursday. “The new measures mean bird keepers across the whole of England must house all poultry and captive birds if they keep more than 50… or if they sell or give eggs away,” a statement said.

Similar limited restrictions were made in parts of north, central and eastern England last week.

“Given the continued increase in the number of avian influenza cases in kept birds and wild birds across England, we are now taking the difficult step to extend the housing measures to the whole of England,” said UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

The risk to human health remained “low” and that “properly cooked” poultry and eggs were safe to eat, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

There were 85 recorded avian flu outbreaks in poultry farms in Europe between August 1 and late October with 28 in the last week of that period, according to the Europe-wide ESA animal health monitor.

Of those six outbreaks were in Britain.

In January, following an uptick in cases, the UK government ordered mandatory culls in England of birds within a three kilometre (1.8 mile) radius of a confirmed case, as well as stepped up hygiene measures and controls across wider areas.

The virus can spread through droppings and saliva or contaminated food and water.

Vaccinations against bird flu are currently not allowed in the UK, except in zoos.