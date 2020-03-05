Tplay: The Artist vs The Genre

Kindly Share This Story:

Tplay, born Ezeme Hyginus Ikechukwu in Enugu, Nigeria, is a recording artist and music producer who started way back in 2013. He always loved the idea of making music. While he was younger, he used to disturb the whole neighbourhood with loud music. He would sing in his room and care less of the high sounds.

One day his brother advised him to channel his energy into music production and that was how he started his production journey. Few months later, he decided to take it up as a profession, producing as well as recording great sounds.

Afrobeat has found its way to the mp3 players, playlists, tvs and radios of every individual in the world! It is definitely here to stay.

Given his evolving musical obsessions, it’s perhaps no surprise his sound is a meld of Afrobeat & Afropop; genres he wouldn’t change for anything especially with the fast acceptance of these genres.

Tplay had a memorable moment on his single “When money dey” featuring Olamide in 2018. Songs like Sere (2016), Siki (2017), Naija to overseas (2017), Karashika (2019) showcase an adept ability to incorporate dancehall rhythms. His versatility is heartwarming.

While putting his own spin on his craft, Tplay is also inspired by Africa’s billionaires; Otedola, Dangote etc.

He looks forward to working with Tiwa, Davido, Runtown and lots more.

