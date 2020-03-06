Thousands join Thunberg in Brussels to march for climate

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of people, on Friday, joined teen climate activist Greta Thunberg in marching through Brussels on to demand more ambitious measures to fight climate change from the EU.

According to police, 3,400 people took part in the march.

Some demonstrators carried banners with inscriptions “Our future is in your hands,” “Action now.“

One of the protesters, a 15-year-old, said, “I’ve been demonstrating for the climate for a year now.“

“Greta is an important figure in the movement, and her presence gives our demonstration weight. We want a sharp change,” the protester said.

On Wednesday, Thunberg slammed a law proposed by the European Commission as not going far enough.

“‘Net zero emissions by 2050′ for the EU equals surrender. It means giving up. We don’t just need goals for just 2030 or 2050.

“We, above all, need them for 2020 and every following month and year to come,” she said.

The protesters’ major complain was the fact that no clear steps for protecting the climate had been planned until 2030.

The Fridays for Future demonstration, which began from Brussels’ central station, was joined by non-governmental organizations such as Amnesty International, Oxfam Solidarity and WWF.(dpa/NAN)

