Nigeria submits NDC 3.0, strengthens climate partnership with EU

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria has officially submitted its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) under the Paris Agreement, signaling a stronger and more ambitious climate commitment ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

The submission marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s climate journey, making it the first country in West Africa to update its NDC in the current cycle — a move that aligns national climate goals with long-term development priorities.

The European Union (EU) and its Member States have welcomed Nigeria’s submission, commending the country’s commitment to sustainable climate action. To mark this progress, the EU is hosting its annual Green Diplomacy Week from October 6 to 10, as part of its continued partnership with Nigeria on climate initiatives.

Building on insights from the first Global Stocktake, the EU reaffirmed its readiness to support Nigeria through technical assistance and knowledge sharing in areas such as long-term climate planning, transparent governance, and institutional coordination.

A key focus of this collaboration is strengthening Nigeria’s Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system — a critical mechanism for tracking climate progress, ensuring accountability, and unlocking international climate finance.

Speaking at the EU–Nigeria NDC Roundtable in Abuja, Inga Stefanowicz, Head of the Green and Digital Economy Section at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the dialogue highlights the shared commitment of both partners to advancing global climate ambition through cooperation.

“The Green Diplomacy Week brings together our partners to discuss climate change, the environment, and our shared objectives. This year is particularly important as it marks ten years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement,” Stefanowicz said. “It is an opportunity to reflect on collective progress while acknowledging that much more remains to be done.”

She noted that while the EU has made significant progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, global collaboration remains essential.

“Within the EU, we have reduced emissions by nearly 40% since 1990 and are on track to achieve our 2030 target of a 55% reduction. But this is not something we can achieve alone. We are working closely with partners like Nigeria to share knowledge and strengthen trust and accountability in the global climate process,” she added.

Stefanowicz emphasized that robust emissions measurement systems are vital for policy credibility and investment confidence.

“The MRV system is the cornerstone of the international climate framework. It ensures transparency, builds trust, and enables effective policymaking. A strong MRV system is indispensable for mobilizing both public and private climate finance and for building functional carbon markets. Nigeria’s progress in this area is commendable, and the EU is proud to support it,” she said.

Representing the Minister of Environment, Mrs. Halima Bawa-Bwari reaffirmed Nigeria’s determination to turn its climate ambition into measurable progress.

“Ambition alone is not enough. We must demonstrate progress with clarity and confidence. For Nigeria, a robust MRV system ensures accountability, translates targets into measurable outcomes, and unlocks climate finance by assuring partners of real impact,” she said.

Bawa-Bwari also stressed the importance of partnerships in addressing institutional and data challenges.

“We have an opportunity to co-create a world-class MRV framework that reflects Nigeria’s realities while meeting global standards. While progress has been made by the National Council on Climate Change and other agencies, gaps remain — including fragmented data, weak coordination, and limited capacity. Overcoming these requires sustained collaboration with partners like the EU,” she stated.

Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omotenioye Majekodunmi, underscored the need for inclusivity and cooperation in implementing Nigeria’s climate commitments.

“To make progress on the Paris Agreement and our NDC goals, we must have MRV systems that track results across national, subnational, and international levels. Building skills, strengthening capacities, and ensuring long-term support are essential for meeting evolving global reporting standards,” Majekodunmi said.

The EU–Nigeria Roundtable, held as part of Green Diplomacy Week, convened government officials, civil society, and private sector actors to discuss strategies for implementing NDC 3.0. It also explored ways to align Nigeria’s climate action with the Paris Agreement, the National Development Plan, and the nation’s long-term net-zero vision.

With NDC 3.0, Nigeria has taken another decisive step toward raising its climate ambition. Backed by the EU’s continued partnership, the process is now rooted in data-driven governance and inclusive coordination — signaling a shared commitment to a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for both Nigeria and the planet.