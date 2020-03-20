The betrayal, hypocrisy against Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Imam Murtadha Gusau

Dear brothers and sisters, On Monday, 09/03/ 2020, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State finally mustered the courage to do what he had been planning against His Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II for almost three years: He dethroned the 14th Emir of Kano, His Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

As Muslims, we accept this as a fate just as predestination is a necessary factor in the Islamic faith. In Islam, predestination or fate means that Allah is the one who has destined everything that is happening in this universe (to human beings and everything). Allah knows what is happening or what will happen in the earth and in heaven. Nothing can happen without the knowledge of Allah. Therefore, we all should have the firm believe in predestination in order to have good faith. His Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II departure from the Throne of Kano, was predictable from his very beginning and from the moment he ascended the throne.

But with all these, what we need the world to understand is that, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi has been betrayed and deceived by the hypocrites, those who don’t mean well for the north and Nigeria in General.

Let the betrayers and hypocrites understand that they can only take the throne away from His Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, but they cannot take away his royalty in the community of decent humans.

And one of the soul’s defects that brutally affects our ties with our Creator (Allah) as well as our relationships with others is betrayal and hypocrisy. Betraying is an unfaithful act characterised by deliberate but hidden deceiving, lying and scheming. Because of the intentional secretive planning that is involved in betrayal, its victims are always taken by surprise. The most harmful consequence of betraying is the sudden and abrupt destruction of the bond of trust, loyalty, and confidence that exists in different kinds of social relations. This results in a deep sense of disappointment and serious damage to the integrity of such relationships. Allah the Almighty says:

“O you who believe, do not betray Allah and the Messenger, and do not betray those who trust you, now that you know.” [Qur’an, 8:27]

Students of the Qur’an know that all the elements which might be involved in the ugly course of betrayal are clearly highlighted as prohibited bad behaviour and immorality, and therefore condemned by Allah. Allah the Most High says:

“All bad behaviour is condemned by your Lord.” [Qur’an, 17:38]

And He the Almighty says:

“Those who love to see immorality (or evil) spread among the believers have incurred a painful retribution in this life and in the Hereafter. Allah knows, while you do not know.” [Qur’an, 24:19]

Respected servants of Allah, the elements of betrayal might be summarised as:

– Cheating, hypocrisy, and breaking the promises.

Allah the Most High says:”Do not cheat the people out of their rights, and do not roam the earth corruptingly.” [Qur’an, 26:183]

And He says: “O you who believe, you shall reverence Allah, and be among the truthful.” [Qur’an, 9:119]

Beloved servants of Allah, how do we save ourselves?

The best way to avoid being a hypocrite is to ask yourself why you are doing a certain good deed. If, for example, you are praying in a Mosque, sincerely ask yourself, “Why am I praying here in this Mosque?” If the honest answer is “To please Allah the Almighty” or “To receive Allah’s forgiveness for my sins,” then you are doing it for the right reasons.

If you find that you are there because you want someone to see that you are a good Muslim who prays in the Mosque, you need to get this out of your heart.

Having the proper intentions is the most important aspect of our actions. If our deeds are for anyone other than Allah the Almighty, or for Allah the Most High and someone else, He will reject them and there will be no reward for them, no matter how great the deeds.

Dear brothers and sisters, bare in mind being in a state of hypocrisy is really far worse than being a non-believer. At least non-believers are upfront about not believing in the message of Islam. Their position is clear and we know where we stand with them, what to expect from them.

Hypocrites, on the other hand, are not upfront and do not reveal what is in their heart. They pretend to be believers when in the company of Muslims, but when they retire to their intimate friends, they show their true colours.

Beloved servants of Allah, here I add in my today’s sermon the translation of a beautiful poem titled, ‘YOU WILL REMAIN THE PRINCE OF HEARTS’, composed by Professor Isa Alabi Abu Bakr, one of the best contemporary Arabic poets in Nigeria, in solidarity to the Prince of hearts, the deposed Emir of Kano, His Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, may Allah continue to protect him, Ameen. The poem is as follows:

“Severe grief in the gasket flames And the heart is heartbreaking. The world of betrayal has revealed its command.

For flattering temptation shall be avoided

He tempted people who reigned as king

In both worlds and in the end, it is malfunctioned

What does hair say after their error?

And he sees the draft in the country being tortured?

The supplication of righteousness is a crime

When the tyrants are good and do not like

They made hypocrisy a virtue in their religion

So you see a great wreck being dislodged

They have disappointed the exhausted people’s hopes

He asked to be saved, and his fanatics were fanatic

Do not accept what came out of their mouths

They always make a comeback

This country is honest, but they are honest

They have wasted it and the deposit has been destroyed

Stripping the glory of glorified slogans

They have the deed of treachery

Al-Sanusi’s isolation made us worse and hurt us

Bring the complainant and the smuggler to you

The king of kings with his knowledge and intelligence

South and West listen to him

The joy of being mean to see you bound

In isolation, your sun will think of the west.

The sun of knowledge and science is illuminated

And Ma’in who provided the Hajj is not depleted

They envy you that you are loved in the country

Envy will inflame its anger

Glory be to He who gave you what loves the most

Mind and tongue, so let the one who gets angry

The person who loves you the most is hard-pressed

I blame those who say you are blindfolded

I praise you and the Principality is outraged

Today I curse what went wrong and love

The emirate cried that its protector tomorrow

In the hands of the tyrants get what is not disturbed

Trust in God, and he is appointed by whom

Please do well in difficult circumstances

You will remain proud of the prince of our hearts

May your Lord protect you from the evil of those who receive it.”

Dear brothers and sisters, I ask Allah to purify our hearts from betraying and hypocrisy of all types and to lead us all to what pleases Him alone. Ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad, and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria.

