Taxation: ZMSG engages cleric on awareness campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

The Committee set up by the Zamfara government to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through taxation has engaged the services of an Islamic Cleric to create awareness for compliance.

The Consultation Sub -Committee on Wednesday in Gusau, organised an interactive session with small scale entrepreneurs where the Islamic scholar, Sheik Muhammad Sodangi explained the Islamic provisions on the payment of tax by citizens.

Sodangi, who cited many verses from the Holy Qur’an said: “Allah created the universe for human beings to utilise and this can be done by making the land habitable and contributing to its growth.

“If a government is financially resourceful, then it will only require human resources, but if it do not have financial strength, then, the citizens will have to contribute in the form of Zakkat, endowment, tax and others that are done fairly.

“It is compulsory for the rich to help the poor in Islam by giving Zakkat or endowment, it is also mandatory on citizens engaged in businesses to support the government through the payment of taxes so that the government can provide social amenities and security among others,” Sodangi said.

In his keynote address, former Head of the State Civil Service, Alhaji Mujitaba Isa said bigger nations were what they are, largely due to their good IGR mechanism.

He urged the state to ensure that big business owners were also appropriately taxed.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Rabiu Garba, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Lawal Kaura, assured that under the present leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle, all monies generated as revenue would be judiciously utilised.

Alhaji Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, who is also the Chairman of the Consultation Sub Committee, informed the gathering that “the need for reforms in the state’s tax laws is imperative because the state is still operating the laws established by the colonial masters.

“Even the currency that are used in some of the documents are in pound sterling which is why we need to change and move with modern trends,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a communique was expected at the end of the meeting. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: