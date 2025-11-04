How Zamfara fiscal rating jumped to 17th from 36th position under Dauda Lawal – BudgIT

Gov. Dauda Lawal

The Zamfara State fiscal performance has recorded a boost from 36th position in 2023 to 17th position in 2025 under Governor Dauda Lawal, a report by BudgIT has revealed.

This was revealed in the organisation’s 2025 State of States ranking released this week.

The report said Zamfara’s fiscal performance took a 13-step up in its fiscal performance ranking, 17th. It ranked 26th in 2024, the report said.

The state was ranked 36th in 2023 when Governor Lawal took over.

The state’s recurrent revenue increased by 182.34% from N87.44bn in 2023 to N246.88bn in 2024, while its total revenue had a year-on-year growth of 117.68%, moving from N144.95bn to N315.53bn. When IGR is compared to total revenue, the state’s IGR in 2024 is at 10.31% of the total revenue.

The report said that the positive fiscal performance index ranking means that Zamfara is one of the few states that “have comparatively limited dependence on federally distributed revenue for their operations and thus have greater viability if they were to theoretically exist as an independent entity.”

BudgIT is a civic organisation that uses creative technology to simplify public information, stimulating a community of active citizens and enabling their right to demand accountability, institutional reforms, efficient service delivery and an equitable society.

The report said the state recorded improvements in its IGR index. ‘Looking closely at the state’s IGR, Zamfara brought in N25.46bn in 2024, just 14.86% higher than the N22.16bn in 2023. In 2024, Zamfara’s IGR ranked 25th among the 36 states in the federation.”

It states that the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue, one of Zamfara’s sources of income, “increased by 239.18% from N65.28bn in 2023 to N221.42bn in 2024.”

BudgIT explained that “the IGR per capita stood at N4,364 as of the end of 2024,” adding that the state has managed to improve on its IGR moving from a record of N2.74 billion in 2015 to N25.46 billion in 2024 under Governor Lawal.

Zamfara’s non-tax revenue declined by 71.31% from N3.73 billion in 2021 to N1.07 billion in 2022, but “increased by 593.46% in 2023, with a record of N7.42 billion, and further increased to N12.91bn in 2024 under the Lawal’s administration, the report said.

Breaking down some components of its non-tax revenue, licences rose by 25.30% from N18.18 million in 2021 to N22.78 million in 2022, and grew by 5921.47% and 44.53% in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Revenue earned from fees decreased by 93.90% between 2021 and 2022, and increased by 3610.57% and 88.24% in 2023 and 2024, moving from N82.44mn in 2022 to N3.06bn in 2023 and N5.76bn in 2024. Fines declined by 78.15% in Zamfara.

The BudgIT report also explained that “There were notable changes in the state’s health and education spending between 2022 and 2024. While health sector spending and spending per capita increased over the years, its spending performance declined significantly. With a spending of N4.29bn in 2022, it increased to N5.74bn in 2023 and further increased to N11.88bn in 2024.”

It said the spending per capita went from N785 in 2022 to N1,017 and N2,037 in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Governor Lawal executing N140 billion projects across Zamfara – Official

The Zamfara Government says projects worth over N140 billion are currently being executed in the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Dantawasa, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, on Thursday.

Dantawasa said that while some of the projects had been completed, others were still ongoing, “demonstrating the administration’s serious commitment to rebuilding Zamfara.

“The administration of Lawal has embarked on massive developmental projects across all the 14 LGAs.

“Each local government is witnessing over N10 billion worth of projects, covering key sectors, such as health, education, roads, agriculture, water supply, and commerce.

“This reflects the governor’s vision for total transformation and inclusive development.

“The projects are executed in continuation of the governor’s commitment to rebuilding Zamfara and improving the lives of its citizens.

“Across the state, these projects stand as clear evidence of the governor’s dedication to delivering good governance, accountability, and visible results that directly impact communities,” the commissioner said.

He said that five-kilometer township road projects were being executed in each of the 13 LGAs, excluding Gusau, where more extensive projects were ongoing.

He also said that the roads were easing traffic, connecting communities, and stimulating rural and urban commerce.

The commissioner said that renovation and upgrading of general hospitals across all zones were also underway.

He listed the projects to include the construction of a new General Hospital at Nasarawa Burkullu, Bukkuyum LGA, fully equipped with modern medical facilities and upgrading of Primary Health Centres in various rural communities to improve access to quality healthcare.

He said that the Lawal administration had also embarked on the comprehensive rehabilitation of schools in all the LGAs.

“The supply of furniture, textbooks, and learning material, as well as recruitment and training of teachers, is being undertaken to boost the education sector.

“Also, the construction of the Mallamawa – Bukkuyum – Masamar Mudi Road in Bukkuyum LGA, a vital link that will boost agricultural and commercial activities in the area, is ongoing.

“Government is also constructing an ultra-modern market at Nasarawa Burkullu, designed to promote local trade, support small businesses, and strengthen the local economy,” he said.

The commissioner listed some other projects to include the drilling of motorised boreholes and expansion of water supply networks across communities to ensure safe drinking water.

“Rural electrification projects providing reliable electricity to health centres, schools, and public institutions are also being undertaken.

“These projects are at different stages, some completed and inaugurated, others ongoing, demonstrating the administration’s serious commitment to rebuilding Zamfara with transparency and measurable progress,” he said.