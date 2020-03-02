Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Taskforce begins demolition of illegal structures in Mile 2, Lagos

On 10:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Taskforce begins demolition of illegal structures in Mile 2, Lagos
File: Photo only used for illustration

By Esther Onyegbula

Officials of the Lagos State Government Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have started demolishing illegal structures around government public schools at Mile 2, along Badagry Expressway and environs.

The demolition exercise began as early as 5am on Monday 2nd March 2020 has witnessed the destruction of shanties, mechanic workshops, petty traders, containerised kiosks and commercial bus garages.

READ ALSO: Illegal structures: LASG set to clean up Mile-2 area

It will be recalled that Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, DSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, issued a 7-day ultimatum, a week ago during a meeting with affected owners, occupants and sectional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!