Taraba shuts borders, bans movement in, out over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji , Jalingo

Following the increasing number of COVID-19 Cases in the country, Taraba state government Saturday ordered the closure of its borders.

The restriction of movement in and out of the state is to take full force from Sunday March 29.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa disclosed in a statement.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has banned travels in and out of the state with effect from Sunday, 29th March, 2020.

“The decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts by the state government to protect the residents from the spread of the dreaded corona virus.

“The commissioner of police and the commandant of National security and Civil Defence Corps have been directed to ensure strict compliance.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: