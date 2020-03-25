Take Politicians with coronavirus to poor health centres they built – Ayo Makun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka, AY, has on Wednesday advised that politicians with coronavirus should be taken to the poor health centres they built for the poor masses.

Disclosing this on his verified Twitter handle, the Celebrity Influencer said the pandemic virus will surely have positive impact on the country’s health sector.

“All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses.

“Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector.”

READ ALSO:

Nigeria has recorded forty-six cases since the virus struck the nation. A breakdown of the cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, will help Nigerians understand how critical the situation is.

Currently;

Lagos- 30

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Total: 46 confirmed cases

The chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, yesterday tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Germany and Egypt. His boss, President Buhari tested negative.

Atiku Abubakar had in the past three days announced that his son tested positive to coronavirus. NCDC has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. Stay safe, coronavirus is real, he said via his twiiter handle.

However, reacting to coronavirus news AY suggested that politicians be taken to the poor health centres they built for masses.

All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses. Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector. — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) March 24, 2020

View this post on Instagram IT IS WELL….. #covid_19 A post shared by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: