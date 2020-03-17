Sweden to close high schools and universities over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Swedish high schools, universities and adult education centres were, on Tuesday, recommended to close and adopt distance education, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

The move was aimed at limiting the pace novel coronavirus was spreading and was recommended by the Health Authorities.

Lofven, however, said it was expected of educational institutions to act on the recommendation.

“Students from high school and upwards are not to be in school but stay at home.

“Schools for children for grade 1-9 and kindergartens were to remain open for the time being,’’ Lofven said.

The Head of the Swedish Public Health Agency, Johan Carlson, said the agency did not consider it was time to close primary schools or kindergartens, though there was a rise in the dissemination of the virus.

Carlson said it was likely the closures would be in place for several months.

Education Minister, Anna Ekstrom, underlined the fact that students were expected to study and not bunk off.

Iceland has also kept its kindergartens and schools from grade 1-9 open but closed universities.

Denmark, Finland and Norway had also closed kindergartens, schools and universities.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

