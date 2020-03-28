StayAtHome: Rice, beans, garri, pepper, vitamins for 200,000 households in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

With a lockdown imminent, the Lagos State government is set to distribute an economic stimulus package to Lagosians as they continue to strive to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, explained that the first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of six people per household.

With images of the packaged foodstuffs on his Twitter account, Sanwo-Olu, pleaded with Lagosians to “Please stay home with your loved ones. We want the best for you.”

Explaining the distribution process, the Governors said: “I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19. This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly.

“The stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins. We want each ration to last for 14 days as we continue to evaluate the impact of #COVID19. Please stay home with your loved ones. We want the best for you.”

I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19. This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly. pic.twitter.com/QiqeaM9eSJ — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 27, 2020

