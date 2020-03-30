Self-isolation guide: What to do in 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Who would have thought a day would come when Nigerians will be preparing for weeks without work or outside engagements? No work, not election, but like we import other goods, we imported a virus too and the consequence is staying at home.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast, announced Sunday evening that Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will be on lockdown or heavy restriction as some put it due to the growing number of cases with coronavirus.

Some other states across the country have adopted their own strategies of preventing the spread of coronavirus; curfew in Oyo State, restrictions in Delta, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and several others too.

But the big question is how do people intend to cope during this 14-day of self-isolation, ‘compulsory leave’ period?

Here is a self-isolation guide on how to stay healthy and happy during this period and what to do when there is an emergency.

