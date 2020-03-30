Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Self-isolation guide: What to do in 14 days

On 9:58 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Self-isolation guide: What to do in 14 days

Victor Ogunyinka

Who would have thought a day would come when Nigerians will be preparing for weeks without work or outside engagements? No work, not election, but like we import other goods, we imported a virus too and the consequence is staying at home.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast, announced Sunday evening that Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will be on lockdown or heavy restriction as some put it due to the growing number of cases with coronavirus.

Some other states across the country have adopted their own strategies of preventing the spread of coronavirus; curfew in Oyo State, restrictions in Delta, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and several others too.

But the big question is how do people intend to cope during this 14-day of self-isolation, ‘compulsory leave’ period?

Here is a self-isolation guide on how to stay healthy and happy during this period and what to do when there is an emergency.

Click  here

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!