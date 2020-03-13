Sanusi, yet to arrive Lagos- Govt Source

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who was also banished from the state, was yet to arrive Lagos, Friday, night, a Lagos State Government official, who preferred anonymity said.

Recall, Sanusi had left Awe, Nasarawa State, his abode after he left Kano on Monday, March 9, after being dethroned over alleged open disregard to the state government and disrespect for the traditions of the Kano Emirate.

Sanusi left Awe at about 4:27 p.m., in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, after observing the Friday congregational prayers.

Mallam El-Rufai was reported to have said he was taking him to Lagos and from there to Abuja. He did not say where Sanusi would go from Abuja.

He was initially taken to Loko in Nasarawa State, before he was moved to Awe, another town in the north-central state, on Wednesday, March 11.

Sanusi had led the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Awe Central Mosque, where he admonished Muslims to take whatever situation they found themselves in, as destiny.

He encouraged the faithful to always live with the fear of God and accept whatever predicament that befell them in good faith and prayed for the peace and development of the country.

When contacted at about 8.30 pm, the source said, “There is no directive or plan by the state government to receive Sanusi to night, (Friday). We are not aware of his coming to Lagos,” stated the source.

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order for the release of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi II from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order following an exparte motion filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The judge ordered that the order should be served on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

