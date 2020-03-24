Reps adjourn plenary indefinitely over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Tuesday the House would adjourn plenary indefinitely because of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this in his opening remarks at the plenary, said the lawmakers would only work on an economic stimulus bill to protect Nigerians and the economy against the impact of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed four more cases of Coronavirus in Lagos and Abuja, bringing the country’s figure to 40.

The House, according to him, will shut down after the exercise.

The House had on March 3 resolved that the National Assembly should suspend plenary for two weeks for fear of coronavirus and asked the management to install screening and sanitation devices at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, had raised a point of order on legislative privilege, saying, “I think that this House should suspend plenary for a period of two weeks, for the management to sanitise everybody and allow it to put measures in place so that all of us can be tested.

