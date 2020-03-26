Rep partners Ugwuanyi against Covid-19 penetration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

House of Representatives member for Udenu/Igboeze North federal constituency, Rep Simon Atigwe has joined efforts with the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to sensitize residents on how to avert coronavirus penetration in the state.

Atigwe said that even though there has not been any known case of Covid-19 in Enugu state, it was better to thoroughly sensitize the residents on how to guard against the contamination.

Governor Ugwuanyi had closed major establishments and social centres to encourage the distancing of individuals and mobilised the local government councils to extend anti-coronavirus campaigns and hygiene methods to all grassroots residents in the state.

Atigwe called on his constituents to abide by the measures put in place by the state government as announced by Governor Ugwuanyi to curtail the spread of the ravaging pandemic.

“I urge the people of my constituency to comply with the order banning marriages, closure of schools and other public gatherings as announced by the state government.

“I also encourage Enugu state residents to abide by the instructions of health experts through regular washing of hand and other precautionary measures put in place by international, national and state health practitioners.

“These are trying times that call for prayers and support to enable the government at all levels to continue to contain the spread of the virus.

“I commended the Enugu State government for their proactiveness by activating sensitization across the local governments and this is a step in the right direction,” Atigwe said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: