Rangers end barren run at Ross County

Rangers kept alive their hopes of chasing down Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Ryan Kent’s deflected effort 13 minutes from time ground out a 1-0 win at Ross County on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men had suffered a torrid week prior to their trip to the Highlands. They lost 1-0 to Hearts in the Scottish Cup and at by the same score at home to Hamilton in midweek in the league to drop 16 points adrift of Celtic.

Kent’s late strike reduced that deficit to 13 with a game in hand ahead of a potentially defining 10 days for Gerrard and Rangers.

Celtic travel to Ibrox next Sunday in between the two legs of Rangers’ Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors again failed to hit top form against a stubborn County defence at Dingwall, but did at least end a run of three domestic games without a win on the road.

Kent has been criticised for failing to deliver on his £7 million ($9 million) price tag after a summer move from Liverpool, but he grabbed the winner late on as he cut inside onto his left foot and saw his shot deflect into the far corner.

