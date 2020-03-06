Vanguard Logo

Police arrest 3 suspected armed robbers in Lagos

On 5:38 pmIn Newsby
A team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State police command says it has arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorising commuters at Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

The arrest was announced by the command through its twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The police said luck ran out of the suspects after they had allegedly dispossessed some members of the public of their valuables early in the morning at Iyana-Ipaja area.

According to the police twitter post, early Friday morning, the police officers on patrol along with Baruwa gate and Iyana Ipaja arrested the three suspected robbers.

It said that the suspects allegedly snatched N5,000 from a commuter, adding that three ATM cards, belonging to different people, were also found on them, when they were apprehended.

