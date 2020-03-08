Pete Edochie honoured at Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s 4th Golf Tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned African-Nigerian humanitarian agency, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation finally hosted the 4th edition of its Golf Tournament, as it welcomed Golfers to a one-day PAR-3 Golf Tournament that held at The Royal Golf Course in Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area in Delta State Nigeria on Saturday 7th March 2020.

The one-day PAR-3 Golf Tournament is organized to honor legendary celebrity and one of Africa’s most talented actor and film Producer, Pete Edochie, who clocked 73 years.

The Tournament was opened to golfers from across Nigeria, to celebrate and recognize the distinguished reputation of the legendary actor.

The multimillion naira Golf Tournament and sports project is sponsored by Billionaire Politician, International Lawyer, Philanthropist and Humanitarian, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko. It is an annual tournament organized by his foundation to support and encourage the sports sector in Nigeria.

The organizers are optimistic that the tournament will enhance promotional engagements for golfing in Nigeria, as well as improve, encourage and support upcoming golfers in Delta state and across Nigeria.

Speaking with reporters one of the principal organizers stated that the competition will witness the participation of top-level golfers in Nigeria with emphasis on their track records, as lots of prizes were won at the 1-day event. The ceremonial tee-off was done by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels Nwoko.

This is the 4th tournament organized by Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation at the Royal Golf Course in Delta state. His foundation is also behind the historic Malaria Eradication Project In Africa, which it had already commenced.

