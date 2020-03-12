People Talk: On Emir Sanusi’s dethronement, banishment (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I think the dethronement of Emir Sanusi is yet another reminder, for those who may have forgotten, that the true Kings in every state are the governors and traditional leaders, their historic past nonetheless, serve at the pleasure of the state government.

“Emir Sanusi is an important northern voice and I hope that this latest humiliation will neither silence nor cause him to lose heart.” -Adeshina Peters, Storyteller

“Gov. Ganduje of Kano State and Emir Sanusi have never gotten along. This was obvious during the election as Sanusi supported the PDP instead of APC. I feel this is the major reason for his dethronement.

“The dethronement and banishment of Sanusi is just a political stunt. I think tradition should try and stay away from politics” -Khalid Wahid, Makeup Artist

“I am not that surprised at the sad development. The stool, according to custom, is sacred and the governor’s refusal to understand that his rude decision was not only to Sanusi but to all indigenes of the Emirate, is a very pathetic one.

“I await reactions from Nigerians especially stakeholders from the North.” -Olatunde Adeniyi, Journalist

“Monarchy is almost irrelevant in a republic. A kings is a mere cultural ‘artefact’ of history, a living human museum of the people’s rich cultural and traditional history.

“So, any king can be removed by a governor, particularly, power-drunk governor like Ganduje. The bitter truth is that kings are mere Personal Assistants (PAs) on Royal Matters to our supreme governors.” -Adeola Soetan, Activist

“There is no way the former Emir will not attract oppositions due to his style of unfolding some critical issues about his people.

“However, there are better ways to kill a bird than shooting it as the Governor could have handled the Emir in a more respectable and mature manner rather than dethroning and banishing him.” -Rachel Gbobaniyi, Entrepreneur

“Sanusi Lamido is educated with vast knowledge of Nigerian economy. He identified the problems of society and proffered solutions.

“His dethronement was a shock to me. The government should have considered his opinion before the dethronement. Traditionally, being the Emir, he is enlightened enough to make contributions to improve society.

“This is democracy, he simply aired his view to make the country better. ” -Imoh Kingsley, Student

Vanguard News Nigeria.

