People Talk: On Emir Sanusi’s dethronement and banishment (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“Some people don’t know where they belong, going by the way they are wired. There is no way Sanusi could succeed being under the authority of Ganduje.

“Apart from the academic, intellectual, social disparities, Sanusi is too cerebral to be under Ganduje or any form of barbaric control. There are many Sanusis all over Nigeria, thoroughly detribalised and vocal.” -Dada Korede, Author

“The former Emir is more of a reformist and an initiator of good things critical to government policies not only in Kano State but also the entire north.

“This is why some politicians see him as an antagonist and are bent on disrupting his leadership. Reason for his dethronement and banishment is more than meets the eye.” -Olufemi Johnson, Artist

“The former Emir’s ordeal is a lesson for those in leadership positions because he who lives in a glass house does not throw stones.

“Nigerian traditional rulers hold few constitutional powers but are able to exert significant influence as they are seen as custodians of both religion and tradition. No matter the situation, Kano State Govt was unfair to him.” -Funmilola Shokunbi, Trader

“Some are unhappy about the dethronement, but I love it. Sanusi is an embodiment of knowledge. He ‘s too bright for some northerners that his presence is like the heat we are experiencing now.

“Even if the dethronement is political, at least he spoke on education and poverty alleviation in the North. Write this down, in years to come, Sanusi will be seen in high places both here and abroad and we would be proud he’s a Nigerian.” -Jubril Nurudeen, Corps Member

“They say no permanent friends in politics just permanent interests. If anything, the Emirates has just lost a refined, exposed, reform-oriented Emir and it’s their loss but I am having a feeling that it’s a script that is being played out.” -Odunayo Ayobami, Entrepreneur

“Muhammadu Sanusi II, is one of the few northerners who speak up against child marriage, poverty, out-of-school children and drug addiction.

“I wonder what manner of politics this is and to what end? It’s just so unfortunate that most Nigerians prefer darkness to light.” -Mr. Balogun David, Fashion Designer

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: