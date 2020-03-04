Pensioners in Akwa Ibom want Pensions Commission, Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State branch of Nigeria Union of Pensioner, NUP, has demanded the creation of a State Pensions Commission or Board.

The call was made in a statement in Uyo by Chairman of the branch, Obong Ekpenyong Ekpo, on Wednesday, during the South-South zonal meeting.

Ekpo said creation of a state Commission or Board would afford all pensioners the opportunity to know where they could channel their individual problems to.

He added that it would also bring forth a platform where individual problem could be discussed and handled without delays.

He said: “The creation of the commission will equally save the government the embarrassment she often receives for numerous misinformation.

“The non-implementation of all the increases is not that government has no money to pay, but it lacks the will to do so, simply because there is no specific entity to cater for the welfare of pensioners in Akwa Ibom State.

“It is on this ground that we vehemently appeal to Akwa Ibom State government to create Akwa Ibom State Pension Commission or Board for all pensioners in the state.”

The union suggested that the Commission get five departments.

They named Department of Civil Pensioners, Department of Local Govt. Pensioners, Department of Retired Primary School Teachers, Department of Parastatal Pensioners, and Department of Contributory Pensioners.

