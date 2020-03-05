Oyo police parade fake soldier for rape, 44 others for cultism, robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a fake soldier for impersonation and rape while 44 others were arrested for cultism, murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, alleged that the fake military officer had carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl at his hideout at Papa Eleye in Olomi area of Ibadan.

Olukolu alleged that the fake soldier accosted the victim on Feb. 19 at about 8:30a.m while wearing a Nigerian Army camouflage uniform at a desolate spot at Modina, Orita Aperin, Ibadan.

“The hoodlum attacked the victim, dispossessed her of her cell phone and abducted her to his hide-out at Papa Eleye, Olomi area, Ibadan, where his syndicate member was waiting for him.

“The victim was held hostage and later raped serially until the next day.

“As soon as the incident was reported at SARS office, a team of SARS operatives swung into action and the fake soldier and one other hoodlum arrested in connection with the crime.

“A complete set of Nigerian Army camouflage uniform, which he normally wore to carry out his criminal activities, was recovered from him,” Olukolu said.

But the alleged fake soldier, in an interview with journalists, denied raping the victim, saying the two of them had sexual intercourse based on mutual consent.

When he was asked to explain how he got the army camouflage, he said he was compelled to get the uniform having applied to be enlisted to no avail.

A middle-age woman identified as Abimbola Oyebamiji was also rescued by the police from suspected kidnappers after she was abducted at Isaguna village, Labode Road. Off the Old Oyo Expressway while working at her poultry farm.

Olukolu disclosed that the kidnappers dispossessed the victim of some amount of money, handsets and other valuables while they demanded for a ransom of N60million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two suspects were also arrested for cattle rustling while 26 cows were recovered from them.

