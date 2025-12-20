Police crush ‘Sai Malam’ cult, unmask rape syndicate, issue yuletide security alert in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has recorded decisive breakthroughs in its sustained crackdown on crime, with the arrest of the leader of the notorious “Sai Malam” cult group and the exposure of a rape and abduction syndicate that preyed on young girls under false pretences.

At a press conference in Sokoto on Friday, the state commissioner of police CP Ahmed Musa said the said the operations form part of intensified efforts to restore peace, protect residents and dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

The Police recalled that on November 29, 2025, three members of the feared “Sai Malam” cult were arrested. Following renewed intelligence led operations by the Anti Kidnapping Unit, operatives later apprehended the group’s leader and chief priest, Muhammed Muktar, popularly known as “Sai Malam.”

A search of his residence, which doubled as a shrine, led to the recovery of a live python allegedly used for ritual activities, banners bearing the inscription “SAI MALAM,” and assorted fetish materials and charms. The arrest, the Command said, represents a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle the cult and end its reign of fear in several communities.

In another operation, CP Musa said command arrested a notorious serial rapist, Anas Sani of Gidan Igwai area, Sokoto, on December 9, 2025, following a report involving the abduction and rape of two teenage girls aged 17 and 18.

He said during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to acting with accomplices identified as Nafiu Muhammed, Adam Nura (alias Willy), and Mubarak Yusuf, who is currently on the run. Investigations revealed that the suspects impersonated members of the Peace Corps to lure unsuspecting girls to an office at GDSS Gidan Igwai, where they were intimidated, sexually assaulted, and secretly video-recorded for blackmail.

According to him, so far, police in Sokoto have identified 28 victims linked to the syndicate. Recovered exhibits include a camouflage uniform and an identity card of the Sokoto State Master Peace Brigade bearing the suspect’s name, allegedly used to intimidate victims.

He said discreet investigations are ongoing, with sustained efforts to arrest fleeing suspects and ensure that all those involved face the full wrath of the law.

Ahead of the Yuletide season, the Police also issued a strong security advisory, warning that criminals often exploit festive periods marked by travel and social gatherings. Residents were urged to remain vigilant, secure their homes, verify the identities of anyone claiming to be security personnel, supervise young persons, avoid risky travel, and promptly report suspicious activities.

The Sokoto State Police Command reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, calling on residents to remain law abiding and support the Police with timely and credible information to keep the state safe.