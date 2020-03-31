Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners’ Chapel International, has donated medical equipment and relief materials to Lagos and Ogun States to aide the fight against coronavirus.

The donation was made known in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Church’s Editorial Board, Prof Sheriff Folarin.

Oyedepo donated ambulances, test kits, thermometers, amongst others to the two states emphasizing that the Church, Nigerian people and government will work together in the fight against COVID-19.

“Living Faith Church as a faith-based organization with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind.

“Among the medical/health resources are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test, and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

“Each of the ambulances will be donated to Lagos and Ogun States to boost the disease control measures and treatment.

“Other items include 20 cartons of latex hand gloves, 10 cartons of disposable face masks, 40 pieces of infrared thermometers, 500 pieces of personal protective equipment, Hazmat suit, two boxes of pulse oximeters and two cartons of blood pressure monitor.

Also donated are foodstuffs meant for immediate distribution as palliatives to the less privileged who are likely to be the worst hit by the lockdown.

“These are 400 bags of rice, 150 bags of beans, 400 bags of garri, 500 gallons of vegetable oil, among other items.”

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, on Monday donated some medical supplies to the Lagos State government to support its quest to effectively contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items include 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks, and 200,000 hand gloves.

Vanguard Nigeria News

