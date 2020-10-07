Coca-Cola, Red Cross deploy N228m equipment against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to support the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) along with the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) has started the distribution of Personal Protection Equipment’s (PPEs) and risk communications efforts valued at N228 million to support COVID-19 interventions in Nigeria.

This effort is part of The Coca-Cola Foundation’s $2.5 million grant to IFRC to support the COVID-19 pandemic within the West and Central Africa sub-regions.

The grant, which leverages the long-standing partnership between The Coca-Cola Company and the IFRC, seeks to support national efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus disease through the provision of essential medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and risk communications to impacted communities, healthcare personnel on the frontlines and treatment centres across the country.

Speaking on the donation, Yebeltal Getachew, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, explained, “The Coca-Cola System (Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nigeria Bottling Company and Chi Limited) remains committed to providing support to the communities we serve during these challenging times.

By providing healthcare workers with much-needed PPEs, we are confident that this will go a long way in ensuring their safety as they remain on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. Coca-Cola is proud to support the Red Cross as we deliver on our purpose of making a difference across the world”.

Medical supplies being donated comprise N95 respirators, surgical masks, examination gloves, face shields, medical gowns, no-touch thermometers, disposable aprons, heavy-duty rubber gloves, rubber boots, basic masks, disposable gloves, and hand sanitizers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: