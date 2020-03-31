Over 48,000 to benefit from the conditional cash transfer in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The payment of the ten thousand naira conditional cash transfer programme of the federal government is to commence 1st April, 2020 in Nasarawa State.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Sule stated this during a meeting with the state distribution committee in Government House Lafia, Tuesday.

Governor Sule said the credibility and confidence reposed in the state by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management can not be geoperdized adding that all precautions and preventive measures against the spread of COVID 19 must be adhered to in order to keep the state safe.

“ The payment of 10,000 naira each to beneficiaries of this programme in the state will commence tomorrow in six local governments “ Gov Sule said.

According to the governor, the state is in the process of procuring food stuff and other essentials that will cushion the hardship faced by the people at this trying moment and also protect the people against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Sule however assured that every kobo donated as support for the fight against COVID 19 will be judiciously used for the purpose it’s meant.

Speaking separately, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah and that of Local Government and Community Development, Aliyu Turaki maintained that government at the federal and state levels are aware of the plight of the people at this moment and are doing everything possible to support the masses.

According to the Commissioners, all arrangements have been concluded for the distribution exercise in the affected local governments.

Commissioners, House of Assembly members, Local Government Chairmen, and Councillors from the affected areas are to be part of the exercise.

On his part, the ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Lafia Local Government, Aminu Muazu Maifata said all security arrangements have been concluded to ensure a hitch free distribution of the support fund to the beneficiaries.

Maifata added that they have mobilized health personnel and the COVID-19 committees at the local government levels to work with the distribution team in order to ensure a safe and smooth exercise.

In his contribution, the SSA to the Governor on Humanitarian Service and the state Focal Person, Imran Jibrin, expressed appreciation to the state Governor for his support in ensuring the success of the exercise which is targeted at assisting the most vulnerable in the society.

Imran Jibrin stressed that in line with the social distancing put in place as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise is arranged in a way that the beneficiaries will be paid in batches of 25 people each.

“In each of the 38 payment units in the 6 affected local governments, there will be 10 pay points that will pay simultaneously in order to hasten the process and ensure transparency “. Imran added

The affected local governments in Nasarawa State are Lafia, Awe, Wamba, Akwanga, Kokona and Nasarawa local governments.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: