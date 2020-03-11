Okowa restates Delta’s commitment to sports development

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday in Asaba restated his administration’s commitment to the development of sports activities in the state.

He spoke during the finals of the Delta Schools Sports Festival held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to provide sports facilities and equipment towards ensuring that Delta remain top in sports.

READ ALSO:

He called on private investors to partner with the state government to develop sports in the state.

“This is the second edition of the Delta School Sports festival and we will continue to hold this event because it provides an opportunity to showcase the talents of our youths.

“Our people are very passionate about sports. So, we will continue to improve on the facilities to enhance better performance.

“Let me also use this medium to call on individuals and private organisations to contribute to the development of sports in our state.”

Okowa, who received the Torch of Unity for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) at the event, urged Team Delta to go to the NSF tagged “Edo 2020” to conquer as worthy champions.

He disclosed that Delta as a state was fully prepared to win laurels in Edo, saying that Delta have always stayed tops in sports activities in the country.

Speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the School Sports Festival marked the second edition of the competition in the state.

“This event started with the Local Government Areas’ preliminaries on Jan. 27 with over 2,000 schools registering for the festival.

“The festival progressed to the zonal trials which was held across eight zones in the state in February. Today, about 1,000 athletes from over 500 participating schools made it to the finals,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: