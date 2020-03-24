Obiano orders civil servants to work from home, suspends marriages, burials

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has directed civil servants in the state to work from their homes for the next 14 days as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus with effect from Tuesday till further notice.

Obiano, in a statement on Monday, said all public gatherings including traditional marriage ceremonies, community, new yam, Ofala, masquerade festivals, funeral ceremonies, baby christening, festivals, title-taking ceremonies and any meeting of more than 30 participants remain suspended.

He also said he had constituted a 23-man Action Committee on COVID-19 headed by himself to tackle the menace in the state.

The governor announced suspension of all academic activities in the state while ordering full disclosure of passengers ’ manifest for interstate commuter transport operators and specifying limit of passengers for intra city transport operators.

“However, any civil servant may be called upon at any given time to handle an urgent assignment as the case arises. This directive excludes all staff of Anambra State Ministry of Health workers and officers on essential duty.

“Traditional rulers and President General of Communities must ensure full compliance or be held responsible.

“All nursery, primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary schools are hereby closed with immediate effect. All academic and extra-curricular activities are hereby suspended.

“All public transport operators are directed to submit the manifest of all passengers coming into Anambra State to the appropriate authorities with their names, phone numbers, residential addresses and final destination.

“No Keke or tricycle rider should carry more than two passengers at a time, drivers of shuttle buses must not carry more than three passengers at a time and drivers of township and mini buses must not carry more than five passengers at a time,” he stated.

Obiano urged the general public to maintain a habit of frequent hand-washing with soap and water as well as use alcohol based hand sanitisers, and only visit the markets for essential commodities.

He said all night clubs were closed forthwith while restaurants should not take more than 30 customers at a time.

“All night clubs are hereby closed until further notice, people should endeavor to sit at home.

“Operators of bars and restaurants should not admit more than 30 customers at a time and must adhere strictly to the basic standards of social distancing.

“They must also provide hand-washing points and hand sanitizers for their customers. Any violation will attract immediate closure of the premises.

“All persons returning to Anambra State from all countries of the world and states that have COVID-19 cases must go into self-isolation for 14 days and report.

“Security Agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance,” he stated.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: