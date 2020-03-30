Obiano goes on self- isolation over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Anambra State government confirmed on Monday that Governor Willie Obiano has gone into self- isolation over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili, said at a joint press briefing in Awka that the governor has been in self-quarantine for 11 days.

They, however, said he has not shown any sign of the disease.

The SSG said: “The governor was at the NEC meeting on Thursday, and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing. That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such calibre of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

“Obiano is on self- quarantine. I have not seen him for the past one week, and we only talk on the phone. We had two hours meeting yesterday (Sunday) using zoom. There are no fears about his health at all.”

He also appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to donate to the state government to help fight the virus.

According to him, about N1 billion had already been spent to procure Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) by the state government.

