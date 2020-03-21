Normalcy returns to Ogun Community after smugglers clash with customs

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Normalcy has returned to the agrarian community of Imasayi in Ogun State, after the violent clash between suspected smugglers and the operatives of the Joint National border patrol taskforce engulfed the town.

Our Correspondent confirmed that residents of the town were seen going about their normal activities, which indicated that calm and normalcy had returned to the community.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adesola Gbadebo Oni who spoke to journalists at his palace described the incident as tragic and regrettable, condoled with the family of the slain officer and the State police Command.

The traditional who spoke through the Asiwaju of Imasayi land, Chief Yemi Oluyomi debunked the report that the palace was vandalised by operatives of the taskforce and commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his quick intervention.

Oba Oni said, “It is normal that when something like that happened, the security agents have to do their job. They came to the palace to look for the monarch but the palace was never vandalised. They came to my house when they didn’t see the Kabiesi (monarch). They came to me to explain what happened.”

He disclosed that residents who abandoned their houses in fear of a reprisal attack from security operatives had started returning home.

“Social and economic activities have also returned to the town. We are law-abiding citizens, we are telling them (residents) that they should go back to their normal businesses. And for the past few days, things have come back to normal,” the monarch said.

He pledged the town’s readiness to work with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations to unravel the case, saying “We are ready to support the police in their investigation. We will provide useful information to help the police in their investigation.”

“We are law-abiding citizens, we cannot fight the government, therefore, we are ready to cooperate with the police and assist them in their investigation.”

The monarch charged the residents of the town on the need to maintain law and order at all time, warning them against harbouring criminals and people with questionable character in their houses.

The violent clashed which occurred on Saturday claimed the life of an Inspector of Police attached to the taskforce while several vehicles were vandalised.

The State Police Command has arrested no fewer than eight people in connection with the death of the Police inspector.

Vanguard Nigeria News

