NMA demands proper screening of travellers at all points of entry

Kindly Share This Story:

Says govt must provide a support system for people under self-isolation

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the ease of spread of Coronavirus, the Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has appealed to the Federal and State Governments to ensure proper screening of travellers at all points of entry including land, sea, and air with a view to preventing the spread of the virus in the communities.

The medical doctors also emphasized the need for all exposed individuals and travellers from high-risk countries to adhere to the rules of self-isolation to prevent a larger outbreak.

Making these calls in a press statement jointly signed by the State Chairman, Dr. Saliu Oseni and the Secretary, Dr. Moronkola Ramon noted that it was important for the Government to increase vigilance on all such individuals.

NMA also demanded that the government must make available incentives and support systems for those under self-isolation to ensure compliance.

“A foreigner without any help may find it difficult to self- isolate without ready access to food and consumables.

“It is important for the Port authorities to liaise with important stakeholders to control the infection. The immigrants should call the incident emergency numbers on suspicion of symptoms while on self-quarantine,” they added.

The medical doctors urged Nigerians not to panic but to be cautious and observe high personal hygiene.

“The Association will like to reemphasize the need to maintain calm, vigilance and avoid undue panic. Residents should also desist from the dissemination of fake news. Information should only be sought from the appropriate authority (www.ncdc.gov.ng) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health. The LASG hotlines are 08023169485 OR 08033565529 OR 08052817243.”

They further urged Nigerian medical doctors and other health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion while taking universal precautions very seriously.

READ ALSO: Italy closing all schools nationwide until March 15 to contain coronavirus outbreak

The NMA said additional clarification can be obtained from their secretariat Hotline: 09012558339.

We also advise the public to notify the health ministry by calling the hotlines about suspected patients rather than spread false rumours. We appeal to the public to be cautious rather than being scared.

We appeal to the Government and Medical Director to continue to provide the basic protection equipment for health workers including gloves, hand sanitizers, thermometer, and Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, where necessary.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: