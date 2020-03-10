Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A 45-year-old American-based Nigerian, Stephen Ezenduka, was on Tuesday, arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Lagos Island.

He was docked over allegation of identity fraud and unlawful possession of a United States of America, USA, passport with the name Mr. David Bussey.

Ezenduka, whose residential address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on identity fraud and impersonation.

Police prosecutor, ASP Wew Adegbayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while he was about travelling to the United States of America.

Adegbayi said that the defendant, who had been living in the USA for long with identity fraud, visited Nigeria and was on his way back to the USA, when he was arrested at the airport.

He said: “The defendant was apprehended by the officials of the United States of America Consulate-General’s office in Lagos at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, for allegedly claiming to be an American citizen with the name Mr. David Bussey, a claim he knew to be false.

“Following the incident, the embassy officials notified the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU at Ikoyi, Lagos, Mr. Felix Vwamhi.

The police boss despatched his crack team, led by the officer in charge of the diplomatic desk at PSFU, Lagos, DSP Lawal Audu, to the airport to arrest the suspect.”

According to the prosecutor, during the investigation, the defendant allegedly admitted committing the crime, adding that he had been using the name of an American citizen, Mr. David Bussey, for long to live in the United States.

He also said he fraudulently obtained the name through identity fraud.

Adegbayi said the fraud committed are punishable under Sections 378(1) and 327(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Magistrate F. M. Dally granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 15 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, pending when he is able to perfect his bail condition.

Vanguard

