US begins prosecution of Nigerian extradited from UK for $2 million fraud, sextortion

Authorities in the United States have commenced the prosecution of a Nigerian national, Olamide Shanu, who was extradited from the United Kingdom over his alleged role in cyber-enabled schemes involving sextortion, romance scams, and wire fraud through which he “obtained at least $2 million.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Shanu, 34, of Lagos, Nigeria, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham in the District of Idaho. Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott disclosed the development in a statement last week.

Shanu faces an eight-count indictment including wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit interstate communications with intent to extort, cyberstalking, conspiracy to commit extortion, money laundering conspiracy, extortion, and interstate communications with intent to extort.

Authorities in London had arrested Shanu on November 7, 2023, based on the indictment filed in Idaho, and he had remained incarcerated in the UK until his extradition to the U.S.

According to court documents, Shanu and his accomplices allegedly posed as women on social media platforms to lure male victims into sending sexually explicit images. The indictment further alleges that once obtained, the conspirators threatened to release the images to friends and relatives unless the victims paid money.

The indictment claims that the scheme targeted numerous victims across the U.S., including a college student in Idaho. It further alleges that the group also engaged in romance scams, laundering the proceeds through peer-to-peer payment platforms and cryptocurrency wallets before transferring funds to Nigeria.

Prosecutors say Shanu fraudulently obtained at least $2 million through the schemes.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and may be required to pay restitution to the victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott expressed appreciation to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. State Department, and the UK’s National Crime Agency for their assistance in the arrest and extradition.

“We are grateful for the international cooperation that brought the defendant before justice,” he stated.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Boise Police Department, with prosecution being led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittney Campbell and Sean Mazorol, alongside Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) Trial Attorney Vasantha Rao.

Prosecutors emphasized that an indictment is only an allegation and that all defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Vanguard News