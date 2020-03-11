Newborn baby found trapped on barbed wire in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – A newborn baby girl was yesterday found hanging on a barbed wire of a fence of a students’ hostel in a tertiary institution in Anambra State.

In what looked like a miracle, the baby was still alive at the time it was found and a medical doctor in charge of a private hospital where it was taken to said the baby was responding to treatment.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby tried to throw it over the fence from the first floor of the building, but it hanged on the wire. The identity of the mother was yet to be ascertained at press time, although a source said the lady delivered the baby in her boyfriend’s room at the hostel.

A medical officer at the hospital, Dr. Chinonso Nwosu, who confirmed the development said the baby sustained wound on the leg as it was trapped by the barbed wire, adding that it was receiving treatment to ensure it did not suffer temperature abnormality.

He explained that the suspected mother, who fled after the incident, was later brought to the hospital in handcuffs to breastfeed the newborn baby.

A source at the institution said the act was carried out by the lady in connivance with her boyfriend and another friend, who provided his apartment for the delivery of the baby.

READ ALSO: How Ukraine doctor trainee makes baby in Imo

Public Relations Officer of the institution said it was not clear if the suspect and her accomplices were students of the institution, adding, however, that security department of the institution had been directed to get full details of the incident.

He said: “The school authority got to hear about the incident like every other person. Besides, the incident happened in a private hostel outside the institution’s environment where the school authority is not in control of students actions.

“There is need for parents to maintain absolute intimacy with their wards by following them even in schools, to know the kind of friends they keep.

“On our part, we always organise regular orientation programmes for students to advise them on better ways of life.”

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed said the case was being investigated.

“We heard the story and we are carrying out investigation,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: