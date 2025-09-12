Police arrest mother of newborn dumped in bush in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a woman alleged to have dumped her newborn baby girl in a bush in Akwanga Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest on Thursday in Lafia, disclosing that the suspect, identified as a final-year NCE student of the College of Education, Akwanga, has been taken into custody.

“The mother of the baby has been identified and arrested. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for comprehensive investigation and prosecution,” Nansel stated.

The baby, abandoned near the popular A.A. Koto area of Akwanga town, was discovered alive by residents on Wednesday in a bush close to Hope Academy Primary School. Wrapped in cloth, she was rescued and handed over to the police.

The incident has shocked residents of Akwanga and beyond, sparking widespread outrage over the inhumane treatment of the child.