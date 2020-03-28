NCDC confirms 4 new coronavirus cases in Oyo State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday confirmed 4 new coronavirus cases in Oyo State bringing the total in the state to seven (7).

This was contained in the Centre’s report of eight (8) new confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, as total cases rise from 89 to 97.

A breakdown of the 8 new cases indicated 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State. The confirmed case in Kaduna is presumed to be the governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai who earlier on Saturday made the announcement of his health status.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that 84 persons of interest, likely cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), have been identified and contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

Also on Friday, the governor declared a partial lockdown in the state. Makinde said that from Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.

NCDC breakdown of the 97 confirmed cases in Nigeria attributed; Lagos- 59; FCT- 16; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 7; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna- 1.

The NCDC has also reported expansion of the number of labs with the capacity to test for the COVID-19.

“We have expanded the number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 6 with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of University College Hospital, Ibadan,” the center stated.

“Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria.”

