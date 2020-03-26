NBC rates YABATECH radio equipment high

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

THE Zonal Director of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Dr. Chibuike Ogwumike, has commended the management of the Yaba College of Technology for providing top class and quality equipment for Yabatech radio 89.3FM.

He gave the commendation during a facility tour of the station.

The visit to Yabatech was to assess the level of preparedness of Yabatech Radio before going into full broadcasting after the initial six months test-running, as well as ensuring that the National Broadcasting code is being adhered to strictly, and to enhance mutual cooperation between Yabatech and NBC.

Ogwumike noted that he was dedicating his time to tour all the broadcasting stations within the Lagos zonal office, so as to familiarize himself with their system of operation, while also ensuring that the stations do not run foul of the NBC code so as to avoid any form of sanction.

He eulogized Yabatech Management for investing in digital radio equipment. “Let me say that I’m really impressed with the level of facilities put in place here, the equipment I have seen here are of top quality which some commercial radio stations in Lagos do not have.”

According to him, the NBC core function is to regulate the broadcast stations in Nigeria and “so we are here to see the activities in Yabatech Radio.”

He said that NBC would partner with the Yabatech Radio in the areas of training, retraining and molding of future broadcasters.

He implored the management to use the radio station as a training ground for Mass Communication students and others interested in broadcasting.

The Rector, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe who received the team thanked NBC for granting a radio licence to the college.

He said that the radio would work in line with the regulatory policy of NBC without breaching any of the codes.

