The Nasarawa State Government on Thursday urged private school owners to ensure that quality was not compromised in service delivery.

Mrs Fati Sabo, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the advice at a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), in Karu Local Government chapter.

She said that no country would achieve meaningful development without quality and sound education.

Sabo said that the importance of education to societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for private schools to adhere strictly to their professional ethics.

The Commissioner said that the meeting was aimed at discussing a way forward toward uplifting the standard of education in the state.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of private schools to the development of the education sector in the state.

“Private school owners are major stakeholders in the education sector, hence the need for this meeting. We want standards improved,” she said.

Sabo urged the private school owners to ensure that they met up with required standard before starting operations, and vowed to close down any private school found to be below required standard.

The commissioner restated the state government’s continued determination to provide an enabling environment for teaching and learning for improved standard of education and for the overall development of the state.

Earlier, Mr Boniface Iornumbe, the state President, NAPPS, had assured government of the association’s readiness to provide quality education to the people of the state.

He also assured the commissioner of NAPPS’ support toward improved standards in the educational sector. (NAN)

